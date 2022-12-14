Hate week discussion: Which team in the NFC South is the most irrelevant?

Good morning, Falcoholics, and happy Wednesday! It’s hate week, so we’re continuing with questions focused on the Saints this week. But this one’s a little more general.

It’s not the best year for the NFC South. The Buccaneers are currently in first place at 6-6, the Falcons are a game behind at 5-8, the Panthers are third at 4-8, and the Saints are in the basement with a 4-9 record. New Orleans could have brought their record up to 5-8 with a Monday Night Football win against the Bucs last week, but they blew it and let the Bucs steal a 17-16 win with a late-game touchdown.

New Orleans doesn’t have a good answer at quarterback, Dennis Allen has not impressed as the team’s head coach, and the team is bad this year. I’m not complaining; it’s honestly delightful. So that’s who I’m going with as the most irrelevant team in the division. That said, arguments can be made for each of the other three teams, so I’m eager to see what y’all think.

Weigh in with your thoughts below!