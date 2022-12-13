Falcons select Kentucky QB Will Levis in Todd McShay’s first 2023 mock draft

It is the smell of mock drafts in the air. One of the most exciting times of year, perhaps second only to when the pads go on at camp. While the Falcons remain mathematically in the playoff race, and are about to start rookie Desmond Ridder, that can’t stop mock draft season.

ESPN’s Todd McShay unveiled his first mock draft for the 2023 NFL Draft on Tuesday. Unless Ridder starts helping to win Atlanta win a lot of games, taking Atlanta out of the running for the draft’s top passers, be prepared to see the Falcons connected to a lot of quarterbacks.

In this mock, McShay has the Falcons ending up with the 6th overall pick. Obviously subject to change, but McShay does not see Atlanta winning much in this home stretch to finish off the season. McShay also apparently is not overly optimistic about Ridder.

The Falcons snag Will Levis to be the new franchise quarterback under Arthur Smith. McShay notes that Levis is rough around the edges and will need development time. However, his potential fit with the current team sound intriguing. Levis has a very strong arm which should translate to better deep passing for Drake London and Kyle Pitts. McShay further likes his rushing ability to contribute to the offense similarly to Marcus Mariota.

Not mentioned by McShay is that Levis has been running a scheme similar to Arthur Smith’s while at Kentucky. Levis was also injured throughout the 2022 season while the Kentucky offense faltered. Still, we have seen players with significantly less experience or success, like Trey Lance two years ago, selected high in the draft. Teams will likely overlook 2022 with plans to develop Levis great size and physical traits.