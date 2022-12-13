Hate week discussion: Which NFL team do you hate to see the Falcons lose to the most?

Good morning, Falcoholics, and happy Tuesday! It’s hate week, so all of our discussion topics this week are going to revolve around our hated rivals in New Orleans.

Today’s question: Which NFL team do you hate to see the Falcons lose to the most? For me, this one’s easy. It’s definitely the Saints. But some of you old timers who were around for the team’s NFC West days (or the hardcore Kyle Shanahan haters) may say the Niners; the hate we all harbor in our hearts for the New England Patriots after Super Bowl LI might land that team on the list, and there are two other teams in the NFC South that are really annoying to lose to, also.

Weigh in below with your thoughts.