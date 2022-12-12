Falcons cut running back Damien Williams

The Falcons had a quiet offseason (outside of the quarterback position, of course) thanks in part to Atlanta’s shockingly limited cap space. Terry Fontenot was able to stack talent at certain positions, such as adding former Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams.

If you forgot about Williams, that is understandable. Despite being only two seasons from his ~500 rushing yard and ~200 receiving yard season with the Chiefs in 2019, he never found a home in Atlanta’s surprisingly crowded running back depth chart. More problematic is that Williams was injured back in September and spent too much time on injured reserve.

As you can probably tell from the introduction, things didn’t go well for Williams.

Falcons have released veteran RB Damien Williams, per source. Williams is said to be “100% healthy and well rested.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2022

Williams had a mere two touches on 10 offensive snaps in Week 1. He produced two yards. That’s nothing against Williams who simply never got another opportunity. The Falcons cobbled together one of the league’s best run games with an on-the-wrong-side-of-30 Cordarrelle Patterson, 5th round rookie Tyler Allgeier, undrafted Caleb Huntley, and even converted defensive back Avery Williams.

We wish Williams the best of luck in his next landing spot, where he looks to bring fresh legs to a team with playoff aspirations. His loss won’t impact Atlanta’s offense. The Falcons now have another open roster spot, in addition to the one created today by placing Marcus Mariota on injured reserve.