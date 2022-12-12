NFL Week 14 ‘Monday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season is almost over. Although the Atlanta Falcons weren’t involved—they finally had their bye this week—there were a number of important games throughout the league. The Buffalo Bills took down the New York Jets, while the Detroit Lions dominated the Minnesota Vikings. We also saw upsets from the Carolina Panthers over the Seattle Seahawks, and the Jacksonville Jaguars over the Tennessee Titans. Oh, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were blown out by the San Francisco 49ers.

This week’s Monday Night Football matchup is a bit...lackluster. The New England Patriots (6-6) face the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) in a matchup of two teams trying desperately to break out of slumps. Neither team has looked particularly good this year, as the Patriots offense is stuck in the mud and the Cardinals have been some mix of hurt and ineffective.

Let’s get right to tonight’s picks, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

Monday Night Football: New England Patriots (6-6) at Arizona Cardinals (4-8)

The pick: Patriots (-135)

Spread: Patriots -2.5 | Over/Under: 43.5 | Moneyline: Patriots -135, Cardinals +115

Well, this is an uninspiring matchup. The Patriots have been one of the toughest watches all season thanks to poor offensive play and an incredibly conservative scheme. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are one of the NFC’s biggest disappointments, as the offense and defense have struggled. Neither team inspires confidence, but I’ll go with the Patriots as slight favorites here.

