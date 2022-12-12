Hate week discussion: What’s your favorite game in the history of the Falcons-Saints rivalry?

Good morning, Falcoholics, and welcome to hate week! The Falcons will face the Saints on the road this week, and as we look forward to (hopefully) beating the last-place team in the NFC South, let’s take a trip down memory lane. What’s your favorite game in the history of this Falcons-Saints rivalry?

The Falcons lead this series 54-53 all time, and several of those wins jump to mind. But I’m going to have to go with the last regular-season game in the Georgia Dome, when the Falcons finished strong with a 38-32 win over the Aints en route to the team’s Super Bowl appearance that postseason. There couldn’t have been a more fitting end for that venue than a win over the team’s most hated rival.

The runner up for me was the Thursday Night Football matchup when Sean Payton made the choking motion at Devonta Freeman after a rushing touchdown just before the Saints actually did choke the game away.

Weigh in with your favorites in the comments!