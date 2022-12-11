Week 14 Sunday NFL open thread

The Falcons are off today, and it’s actually a light slate of games with so many byes. That said, it’s an NFL Sunday, and there aren’t many of those left. Surely you’ll be watching.

If so, use this as your open thread for the day, with a particularly keen interest in what happens in Buccaneers-49ers (given that a Tampa Bay loss keeps Atlanta’s very slim chances alive, if you’re into that sort of thing) and Panthers-Seahawks (to see if Carolina will stay ahead of New Orleans in the basement and lurk in the divisional picture late in the year).

Enjoy the games and enjoy your Sunday, everyone!