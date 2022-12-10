Falcons sign QB Logan Woodside off Titans’ practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons have added a quarterback to their roster with only four games left in the season.

The team signed quarterback Logan Woodside off of the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad.

There has been no corresponding move announced just yet, but the move curiously comes after the team made the switch from quarterback Marcus Mariota to rookie Desmond Ridder.

Since entering the league in 2018, the former Toledo quarterback has made stops with the Cincinnati Bengals and the former AAF San Antonio Commanders. He’s spent a good majority of his time in the NFL with the Titans.

However, Woodside hasn’t really done much of anything in during regular season games. He only completed one pass for seven yards during the 2020 season.

Woodside competed with 2022 rookie quarterback Malik Willis for the Titans’ backup role, but the rook won out. It sent Woodside to the team’s practice squad. Now, he’ll be a Falcon.

With Ridder set to start and Mariota and flex quarterback/tight end Feleipe Franks on the roster already, Woodside would be the fourth quarterback on the roster (unless waiving Franks is the corresponding move).

In the long run, the team might be trying to see if Woodside could be a long-term backup to whomever the quarterback is going to be going forward. Mariota’s contract has an easy out, and Arthur Smith knows Woodside well after the two spent time in Nashville together.

While this is certainly a surprise, the team is likely signing Woodside with 2023 in focus. We welcome him to Atlanta, and we’ll be watching to see how he factors in to the team’s future plans.