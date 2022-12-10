NFL Week 14 game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Week 13 was another difficult one for fans of the Atlanta Falcons, as the team once again lost a heartbreaker. With Atlanta now 5-8 and losing four of their last five, the coaching staff has reportedly made the decision to start rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder heading into Week 15. That might be the only positive takeaway from last week’s game.

In Week 14, the Falcons finally have their bye week (along with five other teams), but there are a number of other intriguing matchups. We’ve got important divisional matchups between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants in the NFC East, and the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. If you’re still invested in the very slim (~4%) chance of the Falcons making the playoffs, then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the San Francisco 49ers will be of interest.

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

The battle for first place in the picks is a fierce one, as Dave “Boss Man” Choate has retaken the lead with a 63% correct pick rate. Aaron Freeman is right behind him at 62%, and Jeanna “Mad Online” Kelley is also on their heels at 61%. Kevin Knight has fallen a bit behind the pack at 59%, while Will McFadden continues to climb out of an early season hole and is now at 56%.

Speaking of Week 13, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on this week’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

