NFL Week 13 ‘Thursday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season begins with a spicy Thursday Night Football matchup between two longtime AFC East rivals. The Buffalo Bills (8-3) travel to take on the New England Patriots (6-5) in a game with major playoff implications for each team. Buffalo is trying to keep pace with the Dolphins—and also stay in the lead in the Wild Card standings—while New England is in desperate need of a win to keep their hopes afloat.

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

Thursday Night Football: Buffalo Bills (8-3) at New England Patriots (6-5)

The pick: Bills (-205)

Spread: Bills -3.5 | Over/Under: 44 | Moneyline: Bills -205, Patriots +175

Division games are always tough to predict, particularly ones on Thursday Night Football. On paper, the Bills should dominate this matchup. They’re the much better offense, and statistically, they’ve been better on defense as well. The Patriots are always a tough out, but I’m sticking with Buffalo.

Staff picks

What are your picks and predictions for tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup?

