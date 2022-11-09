Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell, two others ruled out vs. Panthers

It’s Wednesday, which in a normal week is the start of practice for the week. But in Week 10, the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers will face on Thursday night, so today was the final practice report for both teams.

The Falcons injury report hasn’t changed much during the week, while the Panthers have had a long list, but have gotten some positive news recently. Let’s take a look at Wednesday’s injury reports.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

CB AJ Terrell (hamstring) OUT

SS Erik Harris (foot) OUT

TE Feleipe Franks (calf) OUT

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Donte Jackson (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

TE Stephen Sullivan (illness)

CB C.J. Henderson (finger)

TE Giovanni Ricci (neck)

RB Chubba Hubbard (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

LB Frankie Luvu (neck)

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (illness)

DT Derrick Brown (illness)

LB Brian Burns (shoulder)

DT Matthew Ioannidis (back) QUESTIONABLE

OT Taylor Moton (elbow) QUESTIONABLE

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

S Juston Burris (concussion) OUT

WR Rashad Higgins (illness) OUT

For the Falcons, there were no real changes to the injury report on Wednesday. On a short week, if you aren’t practicing on Tuesday, there’s a great chance that you’ll be ruled out following Wednesday’s practice, which is what has happened. A.J. Terrell, Feleipe Franks and Erik Harris will not play against the Panthers. Additionally, with Matt Hennessy and Elijah Wilkinson both now on injured reserve, expect to see Colby Gossett starting at left guard on Thursday night. We’ll likely get an announcement that Ryan Neuzil, Justin Shaffer, or both have been elevated to the active roster.

Looking at Carolina now, they had two players officially ruled out: safety Juston Burris and receiver Rashad Higgins. Also, defensive tackle Matthew Ioannidis and lineman Taylor Moton, who were both limited on Tuesday, practiced on Wednesday and are considered questionable to play against the Falcons. We’ll know more when inactives are announced on Thursday before the game.