Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Wednesday, Nov. 9

Midway through the week, and the political ads should be over! Read on for Falcoholinks to start your Wednesday.

Hennessy hits IR

Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy appeared to injure himself walking onto the field on Sunday. He did not return to the game, and he’s now landed on injured reserve for at least four games. Hennessy, who has been seeing time at left guard, will likely be replaced on the offensive front by Colby Gossett, who played well against the Bengals.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons have elevated safety Jovante Moffett to the active roster.

What we learned

NFC South report

With Atlanta’s loss, the Bucs have pulled even with the Falcons in the division — with Tampa Bay holding the edge via tiebreaker. The Falcons can move back into sole possession of first place with a win over the Panthers on Thursday.

How’d the rooks fare?

The Falcoholic Podcast: Week 10 preview

