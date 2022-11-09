Falcons Reacts Survey, Week 10: How confident are you in the future of the Falcons?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Well, last week sucked. The Falcons were so close to pulling off a win against the Chargers, and then just Falconed it away. Still, we’ve seen some encouraging things from the run game, it’s great to have Cordarrelle Patterson back on the field, and the defense does seem to be progressing.

But Marcus Mariota has been...not good. Kyle Pitts is being underutilized, in part because Mariota is not an accurate passer. And the team isn’t showing any indication that we’ll get a look at Desmond Ridder this season, so it’s impossible to get a sense of whether he could be the team’s franchise quarterback going forward.

How confident are you feeling in the Atlanta Falcons these days? Share your thoughts in the survey below, and check back later this week for the results.