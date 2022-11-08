Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell still not practicing as of Tuesday

It’s an extremely short week, as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to go on the road and face the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons and Panthers both had estimated injury reports on Monday, as they both held walk-through practices. On Tuesday, though, both teams practiced and we received an update on the health status for both teams.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

CB AJ Terrell (hamstring)

SS Erik Harris (foot)

TE Feleipe Franks (calf)

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Donte Jackson (ankle)

TE Stephen Sullivan (illness)

CB C.J. Henderson (finger)

TE Giovanni Ricci (neck)

RB Chubba Hubbard (ankle)

LB Frankie Luvu (neck)

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (illness)

DT Derrick Brown (illness)

LB Brian Burns (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Matthew Ioannidis (back)

OT Taylor Moton (elbow)

NO PARTICIPATION

S Juston Burris (concussion)

WR Rashad Higgins (illness)

For the Falcons, there was no real change to the injury report on Tuesday. However, news came in the morning that the team placed center Matt Hennessy on injured reserve due to a knee injury. Hennessy filled in Elijah Wilkinson at left guard in Week 9, who is also on injured reserve.

Expect to see Colby Gossett starting at the spot against the Panthers on Thursday evening. It’s also not looking good for A.J. Terrell who remains out due to a hamstring injury. If Terrell doesn’t practice at least on a limited-basis on Wednesday, I’d assume he won’t play this week.

The Panthers received some positive news on Tuesday. Notable players such as Brian Burns, Derrick Brown and Chubba Hubbard logged full practices. A new name popped up on their Tuesday report, however, as offensive tackle Taylor Moton was limited with an elbow injury.