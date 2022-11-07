Falcons injury report: OL Matt Hennessy OUT vs. Panthers

It’s a short week, as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to go on the road and face the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons and Panthers didn’t actually practice on Monday, but both teams did release estimated injury reports that give us an idea of where their health is currently at. The Falcons announced that center Matt Hennessy, who started at left guard in Week 9, will miss Thursday’s rematch.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

CB AJ Terrell (hamstring)

SS Erik Harris (foot)

OL Matt Hennessy (knee) OUT

TE Feleipe Franks (calf)

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Donte Jackson (ankle)

TE Stephen Sullivan (illness)

CB C.J. Henderson (finger)

TE Giovanni Ricci (neck)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Chubba Hubbard (ankle)

LB Frankie Luvu (neck)

DT Derrick Brown (illness)

LB Brian Burns (shoulder)

NO PARTICIPATION

S Juston Burris (concussion)

WR Rashad Higgins (illness)

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (illness)

DT Matthew Ioannidis (back)

With Hennessy definitely not playing Thursday and normal starter Elijah Wilkinson on injured reserve for at least another three games, Colby Gossett will make the start at left guard. A.J. Terrell has missed the last two games after being labeled ‘week-to-week,’ so it’s unlikely that he plays on a short week, but we shall see. Some good news though: Running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who played in Week 9, is officially back and apparently at full health.

Again, this is an estimated injury report for both teams, so it’s unclear how accurate this will be on Wednesday. The Panthers have a lot of key players estimated to be held out or limited in practice, such as Derrick Brown and Brian Burns. We will keep an eye on this following Tuesday’s practice.