Falcons - Chargers Week 9 open thread

The Falcons are on a quest for a winning record, and their long road has brought them to this day. The depleted Chargers are coming to town and Atlanta is getting Cordarrelle Patterson back just in time to take advantage of that weak Los Angeles run defense. It’s not the easiest matchup in the world—I worry about that passing attack—but things seem to be lining up for a Falcons team that has wants to solidify its hold on the NFC South.

As always, you’ll be watching, and you can use this as your open thread for the game ahead. Go Falcons!