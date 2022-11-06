Fans nearly split on Falcons’ NFC South chances

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

It’s Week 9 and the Atlanta Falcons are sitting at .500 with a 4-4 record. Not many folks saw this coming, considering most experts had them predicted to (at most) win around four games total. Instead, the Falcons are atop the NFC South and with a win in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers, have an opportunity to extend that lead.

With that being said, Falcons’ fans are nearly split on how they think things will shape up by the end of the regular season. Even with now the statistically easiest schedule remaining in the league, only 57% of surveyed Falcons’ fans think the team will win the NFC South and host a playoff game. There’s plenty of football left so we shall see what ultimately happens.

Even though the confidence level in winning the NFC South is a toss up, what isn’t a toss up is the overall confidence fans have in the direction that the team is heading. Regardless of their record, the Falcons have one of the worst rosters in the league. But with that, they’ve battled and elevated their play into possibly having a playoff appearance. That’s pretty remarkable. Whether you credit the players, coaches, management or all three, surveyed Falcons’ fans are believing in this team.

What’s helped the Falcons go on such a surprising run this season (no pun intended) is their rushing attack. The Falcons have four players currently with over 250 rushing yards through the first 8 games. Their most notable, Cordarrelle Patterson, has been sidelined with an injury but is likely to make his return to the field soon. By the end of the season, who do you think will be the team’s top rusher?

