Report: Cordarrelle Patterson to return for Falcons against Chargers

The Atlanta Falcons are getting a key offensive piece back at exactly the right time.

According to a report by the NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo, running back Cordarrelle Patterson will be officially activated off of injured reserve Saturday and suit up for the Falcons’ game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Patterson was placed on IR after Atlanta’s Week 4 win against the Cleveland Browns, but all indications were that he’d be on the short end of the timeline for return.

After the mandatory four-week stay on IR, Patterson returned to practice Wednesday, beginning his 21-day window to officially be activated to the 53-man roster. Patterson practiced all week and apparently avoided any setbacks in the process.

Prior to heading on IR, Patterson looked as dangerous as he did in 2021 for the Falcons. He ran the ball 22 times for 120 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, and he gained 141 yards on 17 carries with another touchdown in Week 3. In four games, Patterson gained 340 yards and scored three touchdowns on 58 carries.

In Week 9, the Falcons face a Chargers defense that ranks dead last in rushing yards allowed per play (5.7) and 27th in rushing yards allowed per game (137.6). Atlanta has maintained an effective rushing attack without its primary option in the backfield and ranks 5th in rushing yards per game (158.1).

Now that Patterson is back, the Falcons offense should get a big boost right as they look to maintain their place atop the NFC South and continue their playoff push.