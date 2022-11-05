NFL Week 9 game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season was a fortuitous one for the Atlanta Falcons, as a loss by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Baltimore Ravens coupled with a crazy win over the Carolina Panthers vaulted the team to the top of the NFC South standings. We also saw several other good games, including the Miami Dolphins winning a shootout with the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings outlasting the Arizona Cardinals.

Week 9’s slate has a number of good games on tap. For Falcons fans, Atlanta takes on the Los Angeles Chargers in what should be a wild game between two cursed franchises. There’s also an exciting clash between NFC West rivals in the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals. Finally, we’ve got two interesting primetime matchups on deck: the Tennessee Titans take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a battle of AFC heavyweights, while the Baltimore Ravens travel to take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

We’ve got a new leader atop the standings, as Aaron Freeman has taken over first place with a 65% correct pick rate. Dave “Boss Man” Choate is now in second at 62%. The battle for third place also continues to narrow, as Kevin Knight holds on to a slim lead at 58% compared to Jeanna “Mad Online” Thomas at 56%. Will McFadden is still at the bottom, but now has a winning record overall with 52%.

Speaking of Week 9, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on Week 9’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

