Falcons vs. Chargers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Falcons are .500 again, in the NFC South lead, and welcoming back Cordarrelle Patterson. This is a team with a potent four-headed hydra on the ground, a passing attack that is becoming more interesting as the weeks grind on, one of the better special teams units in the league, and...well, a defense. They have an excellent chance to stay interesting all season, and they may very well push hard for a playoff berth.

To get there, it’d be nice to be above .500, and the Los Angeles Chargers stand in the way of that lofty goal at the moment. This banged-up L.A. squad is coming to town after a bye and hoping to steal one away in Mercedes-Benz Stadium behind the arm of Justin Herbert and a talented defense.

Atlanta’s going to need to be much sharper on defense, particularly in the secondary, and they’ll have to do so without A.J. Terrell once again. They’ll also be without starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson for the second time this season, putting more pressure on a terrific run-blocking line that hasn’t been able to protect Marcus Mariota very well this year. It’s a winnable game even with those injuries, but it will take a quality effort.

Here’s what you need to know to watch the game on Sunday.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Week 9

When: Sunday, November 6, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Channel: FOX 5 locally; NFL Sunday Ticket nationally

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma & Shannon Spake

Radio: 92.9 The Game; Dave Archer and Wes Durham announcing

Streaming: Atlanta Falcons official app locally; NFL+ nationally

Odds: Atlanta’s a three point underdog at home, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Key Questions: Will the secondary prove to be up to the task against a Chargers attack that can be potent even without their top receivers? Can an offensive line down a key piece keep the good times rolling against a Chargers defense susceptible to the run? Will the Falcons get over .500 for the first time in what seems like forever?

2022 Falcons regular season schedule (4-4)

Week 1: Loss vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET

vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET Week 2: Loss @ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET

@ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET Week 3: Win @ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET

@ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET Week 4: Win vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET Week 5: Loss @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET Week 6: Win vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET

vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET Week 7: Loss @ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET

@ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET Week 8: Win vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 30, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 30, 1 p.m. ET Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 6, 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: @ Carolina Panthers, Thursday Night Football, November 10, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 11: vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, November 20, 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: @ Washington Commanders, Sunday, November 27, 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 4, 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, December 18, TBD

Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, December 24, 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, January 1, 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD

