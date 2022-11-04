Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell, Elijah Wilkinson out vs. Chargers

Friday is finally upon us, which means two things: The weekend is nearly here, and the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers held their final day of practice for the week. There are a lot of key players that have been ruled out for this game, which is certainly going to make things interesting on Sunday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion)

OL Chuma Edoga (personal)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Erik Harris (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

NO PARTICIPATION

CB AJ Terrell (hamstring) OUT

LG Elijah Wilkinson (knee) OUT

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Joshua Palmer (concussion)

RB Austin Ekeler (abdomen)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR DeAndre Carter (illness) QUESTIONABLE

OL Brenden James (quadricep) QUESTIONABLE

DL Jerry Tillery (back) OUT

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin) QUESTIONABLE

NO PARTICIPATION

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) OUT

K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) OUT

LB Chris Rumph II (knee) OUT

WR Mike Williams (ankle) OUT

TE Donald Parham Jr. (concussion) OUT

There was no real surprises for the Falcons on Friday. A.J. Terrell, who was previously labeled as ‘week-to-week,’ will miss his second straight game due to a hamstring injury. Elijah Wilkinson, who has done well at left guard for the Falcons, will miss Sunday’s game.

In his place, expect to see either Colby Gossett or center Matt Hennessy, who took first-team reps at the spot this week. Popping up on the injury report on Friday was safety Erik Harris, who is questionable to play due to an ankle injury.

There’s a possibility that the Falcons may get Cordarrelle Patterson back on Sunday. The team has yet to make a decision on his status for Week 9, and a decision will be made on Saturday.

For the Chargers, it’s not looking good. Starting wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have both been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup. Additionally, the team’s kicker, Dustin Hopkins, has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.