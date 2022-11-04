Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, Nov. 4

Week 9 weekend on the horizon, and it’s about to get dark at like 2 pm. Gotta love Fall Football. Read on for Falcoholinks to start your Friday.

Falcons defense vs. Chargers offense

Atlanta’s defense was embarrassed last week against Carolina, and they’ll face a much tougher test in Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles offense. The Falcons will have a tall task ahead of them defending Mike Williams — especially if cornerback A.J. Terrell is unable to suit up.

For what it’s worth, Terrell did not practice yesterday.

Is Arnold Ebiketie poised for a breakout?

Rookie defender Arnold Ebiketie has tallied 19 QB pressures so far this season, ranking only behind rookies Aidan Hutchinson and George Karlaftis. In short: He’s been in the backfield a lot, and should he figure out some slight timing issues, he could be positioned to turn those hurries and hits into sacks.

Damiere Byrd adds a new dimension

Damiere Byrd has four receptions on the year — two of them for long touchdowns. That’s quite the return on investment, but Byrd has also provided Atlanta with a dynamic, speedy option at wide receiver, one they’ve lacked since Taylor Gabriel’s departure.

Rookie report

So how are the rooks doin’? Drake London has seen quite the drop off in his production from the early weeks of the season, but Tyler Allgeier has been the guy amid Cordarrelle Patterson’s absence.