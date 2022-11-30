Falcons-Steelers injury report: Arnold Ebiketie limited on Wednesday

It’s the start of a new week, as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both teams have had some recent injury news and concerns, and on Wednesday we got a first look at the health status of both teams. Let’s take a look.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Arnold Ebiketie (arm)

OL Chuma Edoga (knee)

NO PARTICIPATION

DL Jalen Dalton (toe)

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest)

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (ribs)

LB Robert Spillane (oblique)

LB Myles Jack (knee)

OL Mason Cole (foot)

LB T.J. Watt (ribs)

DL Larry Ogunjobi (toe)

NO PARTICIPATION

RB Najee Harris (oblique)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

The Falcons received some bad news today which won’t appear on the injury report. It was announced that tight end Kyle Pitts will officially be shut down for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery. Outside of that, the team only had two players absent from practice on Wednesday, as Jalen Dalton and Cordarrelle Patterson were both held out. Dalton is dealing with a lingering toe injury that cost him last week, while Patterson was enjoying a veteran rest day. Ebiketie will hopefully be able to play Sunday.

For the Steelers, the most notable injury status is running back Najee Harris, who has an oblique injury. Harris’ status for Sunday’s game is considered “up in the air” at this point, but we will continue to monitor his health over the next two days.