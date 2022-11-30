Kyle Pitts undergoes surgery, out for the season

The Falcons are still mathematically in the playoffs but don’t expect much help from injured tight end Kyle Pitts. The team’s top pass catcher took a low blow to the knee against the Chicago Bears, then was placed on injured reserve the following day.

As news broke that Pitts only (only?) injured his MCL, there was some outside hope Pitts could potentially return late in the season. Pitts avoided a lengthy rehab associated with an ACL injury, but it was unclear if Pitts would simply wait for the injury to heal or undergo season-ending surgery.

Per Kyle Pitts, he had the surgery.

Looks like @kylepitts__ underwent successful surgery on a torn MCL.



Prayers for a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/0CSttCTv8V — Brett Greenberg (@74Talk) November 30, 2022

Per Arthur Smith, Pitts will be out for the season.

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts is OUT FOR THE YEAR, according to Arthur Smith. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 30, 2022

Per his latest Instagram Story, captured by Brett Greenberg, Pitts appears to have underwent surgery yesterday, November 29th. While not official, it would be surprising (if not shocking) if Pitts was able to return for any games in 2022.

The good news is Pitts should have only minimal, if any, limitations early in offseason workouts. He should be at full strength and speed by the time training camp opens up. We wish Pitts the best in his rehab.