Kyle Pitts undergoes surgery, out for the season

The tight end will almost certainly miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

By Matthew Chambers
Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Falcons are still mathematically in the playoffs but don’t expect much help from injured tight end Kyle Pitts. The team’s top pass catcher took a low blow to the knee against the Chicago Bears, then was placed on injured reserve the following day.

As news broke that Pitts only (only?) injured his MCL, there was some outside hope Pitts could potentially return late in the season. Pitts avoided a lengthy rehab associated with an ACL injury, but it was unclear if Pitts would simply wait for the injury to heal or undergo season-ending surgery.

Per Kyle Pitts, he had the surgery.

Per Arthur Smith, Pitts will be out for the season.

Per his latest Instagram Story, captured by Brett Greenberg, Pitts appears to have underwent surgery yesterday, November 29th. While not official, it would be surprising (if not shocking) if Pitts was able to return for any games in 2022.

The good news is Pitts should have only minimal, if any, limitations early in offseason workouts. He should be at full strength and speed by the time training camp opens up. We wish Pitts the best in his rehab.

