Falcons injury report: Elijah Wilkinson, A.J. Terrell still not practicing Thursday

We’re moving along in Week 9 as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to host the Los Angeles Chargers. The Falcons were without starters Elijah Wilkinson and A.J. Terrell to kick off the week on Wednesday, and that would remain the case on Thursday. The Chargers though, they have some injury news to definitely keep an eye on.

FULL PARTICIPATION

S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

CB AJ Terrell (hamstring)

LG Elijah Wilkinson (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Joshua Palmer (concussion)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Austin Ekeler (abdomen)

OL Brenden James (quadricep)

NO PARTICIPATION

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring)

LB Chris Rumph II (knee)

WR Mike Williams (ankle)

DL Jerry Tillery (back)

TE Donald Parham Jr. (concussion)

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin)

As mentioned, there was no change to the Falcons injury report on Thursday. Wilkinson and Terrell remain sidelined, and unless something changes on Friday, both will likely miss Sunday’s game. The Falcons reportedly had center Matt Hennessy taking snaps at left guard, so if Wilkinson is out, that’s likely the left guard starter.

The Chargers are very banged up, and had a key name pop up on Thursday’s injury report. Running back Austin Ekeler was listed as limited on Thursday as he’s dealing with a abdomen injury, and that will be something to monitor on Friday. The talented Chargers offense is already likely to be without both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, so not having Ekeler out there would be massive. We’ll keep an eye on the situation on Friday.