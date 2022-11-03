NFL Week 9 ‘Thursday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season begins tonight with one of the most lopsided primetime matchups of the season. The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) travel to take on the scuffling Houston Texans (1-5-1), with the Eagles currently listed as a whopping 13.5-point favorite. That type of spread is truly rare in the NFL, especially on Thursday Night Football.

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Thursday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) at Houston Texans (1-5-1)

The pick: Eagles -740

Spread: Eagles -13.5 | Over/Under: 45.5 | Moneyline: Eagles -740, Texans +540

This is a very rare interconference NFL matchup—to find a suitable photo for the top of this article, I had to go back to 2014. But that’s not the only reason it’s so unusual: the Eagles are whopping 13.5-point favorites in primetime. That’s a huge spread for the NFL, and shows how little respect there is for the Texans. I don’t blame the oddsmakers, as Houston has been uninspiring even in their win and tie. The Eagles, on the other hand, are flying high and are one of the best three teams in the NFL. Never say never, but the Eagles are a pretty safe bet here.

Staff picks

What are your picks and predictions for tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.