Opening odds: Falcons slight favorites at home against Steelers

The Falcons (5-7) found yet another comedic way to lose on Sunday, a questionable goal-line passing play leading to an interception when Atlanta was poised to take the lead with the clock expiring. Thankfully (mercifully?), the Falcons head back home to take on another woefully underperforming team in the Steelers (4-7).

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Falcons are ever-so-slight favorites at -1.5 points, with the under/over currently set at 42 points.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are fresh off of a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. Despite their losing season so far, the Steelers have been a persistent thorn in the side of the Falcons, owning a 14-2-1 record against the Birds all-time.

With the Falcons’ persistent issue stopping the run, running back Najee Harris’ oblique injury on Monday will loom large in the run-up to the contest.

Atlanta will be seeking to wash off the stench of another calamitous affair, one where they again did not execute in a key situation to cost themselves a win. Despite the all-time record, they’ll have a prime bounce-back opportunity on Sunday against Pittsburgh.