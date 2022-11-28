NFL Week 12 ‘Monday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season is nearly done, and it featured a very entertaining slate of games. Our Atlanta Falcons fell in heartbreaking fashion to the Washington Commanders, while the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off the upset over the Baltimore Ravens. In other NFC South news, we saw the New Orleans Saints shut out by the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fall to the Cleveland Browns in overtime.

This week’s Monday Night Football matchup features a two historic AFC heavyweights that are both underperforming in 2022: the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers are in the midst of a rebuild after moving on from Ben Roethlisberger, while the Colts have struggled mightily despite entering the season as a playoff favorite.

Let’s get right to tonight’s picks, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

Monday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) at Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1)

The pick: Colts -140

Spread: Colts -2.5 | Over/Under: 39.5 | Moneyline: Colts -140, Steelers +120

This is a tough game to pick, as both teams seem to be finding their footing in recent weeks. The return of T.J. Watt is obviously massive for the Steelers, but the Colts seem to have returned to their senses by reinserting Matt Ryan at quarterback. On paper, Indianapolis would seem to have the advantage. While both offenses have scuffled, the Colts feature a high-end defense that has kept them in almost every game this season. I’m leaning Indy in this one.

What are your picks and predictions for tonight’s Monday Night Football matchups?

