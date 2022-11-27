WATCH: Mykal Walker easily picks off Taylor Heinicke

Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker has had an uneven 2022. Halfway through his third season, there are still plenty of ups and downs with his play. Against the Washington Commanders, Walker had one very impressive up by snatching away a Taylor Heinicke pass.

.@MykalWalker3 takes the ball RIGHT BACK



— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 27, 2022

Walker was in the right place at the right time, and helped the Falcons get back the ball and some momentum ahead of the half. Hopefully it has Heinicke thinking twice before uncorking deep passes as well.