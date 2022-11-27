 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Mykal Walker easily picks off Taylor Heinicke

The linebacker snatches an errant pass right before the half.

By Matthew Chambers
/ new
Atlanta Falcons v Washington Commanders Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker has had an uneven 2022. Halfway through his third season, there are still plenty of ups and downs with his play. Against the Washington Commanders, Walker had one very impressive up by snatching away a Taylor Heinicke pass.

Walker was in the right place at the right time, and helped the Falcons get back the ball and some momentum ahead of the half. Hopefully it has Heinicke thinking twice before uncorking deep passes as well.

