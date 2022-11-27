Edge Arnold Ebiketie leaves Washington game with forearm injury

Bad news for a Falcons defense desperate to pressure the quarter: Arnold Ebiketie left the game with a forearm injury. He is questionable to return. While his injury was not clear via the television stream, Ebiketie was limited in practice this week with a forearm injury. He may have tweaked the injury late in the 2nd quarter.

Ebiketie has been coming on strong as of late. While still in his rookie season, he looks like Atlanta’s best edge rusher. Earlier in the game, he raised eyebrows with this impressive spin move.

Look at the spin move here from Arnold Ebiketie (47). EXPLOSIVE off the edge. pic.twitter.com/P9bcv83OAV — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) November 27, 2022

We will update Ebiketie’s injury, likely after the half. The Falcons obviously hope for his return to help pressure Taylor Heinicke, a quarterback who can do some damage if given time.

Falcons were tied with Washington 10-10 at the time of his injury just before the end of the first half.

Third-round rookie DeAngelo Malone appears to have filled in for Ebiketie.

UPDATE: Looks like Ebiketie isn’t rushing to return. Players are typically out for the remainder of the game in these situations.