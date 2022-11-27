 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Marcus Mariota slings touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt

The Falcons didn’t need Kyle Pitts for a tight end touchdown.

By Matthew Chambers
/ new
Atlanta Falcons v Washington Commanders Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons went up 10-7 on the road against the Washington Commanders after playing smash mouth football and running the ball nearly at will. Atlanta dominated the line of scrimmage and got right to the red zone.

Washington expected more of the run game but Arthur Smith had other plans.

Beautiful play design by Smith. Smith called a leak by Pruitt across the line. Washington is slow to pick him up in coverage, leaving the tight end WIDE open in the corner of the end zone. Credit to Marcus Mariota for his accurate throw across his body and helping to take the lead.

More From The Falcoholic

Loading comments...