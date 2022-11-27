WATCH: Marcus Mariota slings touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt

The Atlanta Falcons went up 10-7 on the road against the Washington Commanders after playing smash mouth football and running the ball nearly at will. Atlanta dominated the line of scrimmage and got right to the red zone.

Washington expected more of the run game but Arthur Smith had other plans.

8️⃣5️⃣ gettin' it DONE



Beautiful play design by Smith. Smith called a leak by Pruitt across the line. Washington is slow to pick him up in coverage, leaving the tight end WIDE open in the corner of the end zone. Credit to Marcus Mariota for his accurate throw across his body and helping to take the lead.