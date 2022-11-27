Falcons v. Commanders inactives: Chuma Edoga, Chase Young OUT

If momentum were something that continued through multiple games, the Falcons are on a bit of a downswing. Despite a good win against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears, the Falcons are down its top, if still underused, weapon in Kyle Pitts. Marcus Mariota is still struggling to accurately throw the ball. The defense goes dead depending on the drive.

Facing a must-win game against the Washington Commanders, the Falcons could sure use something to break its way. A few things didn’t shake out well, including the team’s fourth left guard missing Sunday.

S Jovante Moffatt

CB Cornell Armstrong

ILB Nate Landman

OL Chuma Edoga

WR Frank Darby

DL Jalen Dalton

Edoga was surprisingly stout when given the nod against the Chicago Bears. The converted tackle held his own against a solid enough Bears defensive line. Now facing Washington, the guard spot may show up a lot today. It looks like Colby Gossett will start, who had a rough game two weeks back.

Also notable is that Frank Darby, a recent practice squad elevation, still can’t make it to the active roster. Backup TE/QB/?? Feleipe Franks is healthy and active again.

The Falcons dodged one massive bullet for Sunday: Chase Young is inactive. He was recently elevated off of IR, was expected to play... then caught some sort of illness. Atlanta’s offensive line will need all the help it can get.

WR Dax Milne

CB Benjamin St-Juste

LB De’Jon Harris

G Chris Paul

DE Chase Young

The Falcons may need to be more lucky than good today.