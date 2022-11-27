Falcons fan confidence improves heading in to Week 12

Week 12 is upon us, with the Atlanta Falcons taking on the Washington Commanders in a battle of two NFC playoff hopefuls. This is a crucial game for the Falcons, as a win would give them head-to-head victories over three potential Wild Card teams (Seahawks, 49ers, Commanders) and get the team back to .500. On the other hand, a loss would once again put Atlanta two games below .500 with only five games left to catch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thankfully, the Falcons found a way to get back in the win column in Week 11. A victory over the improving Chicago Bears snapped a two-game losing streak and improved Atlanta’s record to 5-6. That has set the team up for a potential run heading in to the bye, if they can capitalize on the next two games.

Speaking of the team’s potential playoff run, our SB Nation Reacts survey once again asked Falcons fans about their level of confidence in the team, this time heading into Week 12.

Fan confidence had been on a steady downturn over the past few weeks, but a victory over Chicago has improved things significantly. 86% of Falcons fans are now confident in the direction of the team, which is one of the highest marks in the NFL at this point. Pretty crazy for a 5-6 team, but then again, fans weren’t necessarily expecting much from Atlanta in 2022. We’ll see if that confidence can pay off with another victory in Week 12.

What are your thoughts on the team heading in to Week 12? Is the Commanders game a “must-win” for the Falcons’ playoff chances?

