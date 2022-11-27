Falcons - Commanders Week 12 open thread

It’s a big game today, as Adnan Ikic outlined earlier, because of what this win or loss would mean for Atlanta’s postseason hopes. None of us are counting on the Falcons making a deep playoff run this year, but they’re still in the picture and are deeply invested themselves in showing the world these Falcons aren’t just another also-ran.

To get there, they really need to beat Washington today. The Commanders are winning a lot of late and are playing tough football, and their quality pass rush and solid offense will make this yet another interesting test for a Falcons team that hasn’t quite turned into a consistent squad.

As always, you can use this as your open thread for the game, and go Falcons!