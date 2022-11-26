Falcons at Commanders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

I don’t know if I would’ve tagged this as a pivotal matchup before the season began, but it is a pivotal matchup right now. Washington is currently the #8 seed in the NFC, hovering just outside of the seven teams currently on track to make the playoffs, and the Falcons are the #9 seed. Dispatching Washington gives them a leg up on a competitor for a playoff spot and gets the Falcons back to .500 and within striking distance of the NFC South. Win and you’re in a solid position to keep pushing for the postseason, but lose and you’re in danger of falling out of contention entirely, depending on how teams like the Seahawks and Buccaneers fare.

It goes without saying you’ll want to watch this one and see what the Falcons do. Here’s how you can do so.

Atlanta Falcons @ Washington Commanders, Week 12

When: Sunday, November 27, 1 p.m. EST

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Channel: FOX 5 locally; NFL Sunday Ticket nationally

Announcers: Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth

Radio: 92.9 The Game; Dave Archer and Wes Durham announcing; SiriusXM nationally

Streaming: NFL+ and the Atlanta Falcons app

Odds: Atlanta’s a slight favorite at home, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Key Questions: Can the Falcons put together a compelling passing attack against a solid Washington defense, especially without Kyle Pitts? Will the offensive line hold up against a rough Commanders pass rush? Will the Falcons be able to clamp down on Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas?

2022 Falcons regular season schedule (5-6)

Week 1: Loss vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET

vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET Week 2: Loss @ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET

@ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET Week 3: Win @ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET

@ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET Week 4: Win vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET Week 5: Loss @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET Week 6: Win vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET

vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET Week 7: Loss @ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET

@ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET Week 8: Win vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 30, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 30, 1 p.m. ET Week 9: Loss vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 6, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 6, 1 p.m. ET Week 10: Loss @ Carolina Panthers, Thursday Night Football, November 10, 8:15 p.m. ET

@ Carolina Panthers, Thursday Night Football, November 10, 8:15 p.m. ET Week 11: Win vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, November 20, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, November 20, 1 p.m. ET Week 12: @ Washington Commanders, Sunday, November 27, 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 4, 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, December 18, TBD

Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, December 24, 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, January 1, 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD

