Falcons-Commanders injury report: Caleb Huntley, three others questionable for Sunday

Friday is upon us, as the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders held their final practices of the holiday week. We’ve been monitoring the health for both teams over the last few days, and we now have the best look at who will likely play and who will not this weekend.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Feleipe Franks (calf) QUESTIONABLE

RB Caleb Huntley (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

LB Arnold Ebiketie (arm) QUESTIONABLE

OL Chuma Edoga (knee) QUESTIONABLE

NO PARTICIPATION

DL Jalen Dalton (toe) DOUBTFUL

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Taylor Heinicke (back)

C Tyler Larsen (shoulder)

LB David Mayo (hamstring)

DE James Smith-Williams (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DE Chase Young (knee) QUESTIONABLE

NO PARTICIPATION

LB Cole Holcomb (foot) INJURED RESERVE

WR Dax Milne (foot) OUT

CB Benjamin St.-Juste (ankle) OUT

TE Logan Thomas (rib) QUESTIONABLE

Looking at the Falcons, Feleipe Franks, Caleb Huntley, Arnold Ebiketie, and Chuma Edoga are all questionable to play against the Commanders. Edoga made his first start for the Falcons in Week 11 filling in at left guard, and did a fairly good job considering. Hopefully he’s able to suit up as they’re already without Elijah Wilkinson and Matt Hennessy. Additionally, defensive tackle Jalen Dalton is unlikely to play due to a toe injury.

For the Commanders, the most notable status is likely that defensive end Chase Young has a possibility to play for the first time this season on Sunday. Young has been recovering from a knee injury and is labeled questionable to play against Atlanta.