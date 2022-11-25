Falcons-Commanders injury report: Jalen Dalton out, 5 Falcons limited on Thanksgiving

Today’s injury report is coming in a bit late—turkey, stuffing, etc.—but the Falcons still delivered theirs on Thursday. Unfortunately, it contained a spot of bad news for an already thin defensive line rotation ahead of the Falcons’ game against the Commanders.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Feleipe Franks (calf)

RB Caleb Huntley (ankle)

LB Arnold Ebiketie (arm)

OL Chuma Edoga (knee)

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (veteran rest day)

NO PARTICIPATION

DL Jalen Dalton (toe)

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Taylor Heinicke (back)

LB David Mayo (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C Tyler Larsen (shoulder)

TE Logan Thomas (rib)

DE Chase Young (knee)

DE James Smith-Williams (illness)

NO PARTICIPATION

LB Cole Holcomb (foot)

WR Dax Milne (foot)

CB Benjamin St.-Juste (ankle)

Unfortunately, no real improvement to the Falcons’ list. Chuma Edoga is still limited but hopefully on track to make the start at left guard (assuming that’s Atlanta’s plan), but Jalen Dalton was downgraded to out on Thursday. If Dalton can’t go, that would be very bad news for a thinned-out defensive line that doesn’t have Ta’Quon Graham, forcing the Falcons to give heavy snaps to Abdullah Anderson, Timothy Horne, Matt Dickerson, and possibly new signing Jaleel Johnson. Patterson is, thankfully, just a rest day.

The Commanders saw Dax Milne downgraded and David Mayo upgraded, but most of their key players do seem to be on track to play.

We’ll get another update later tonight when Evan Birchfield delivers our Friday injury report, so stay tuned.