NFL Week 12 Thanksgiving game picks and predictions

Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a packed Thanksgiving slate featuring three matchups, two of which are pretty lopsided. The Buffalo Bills take on the Detroit Lions to start the day in what could be good, or could be a blowout. Hard to say with the Bills these days. Then we’ve got an NFC East clash between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys that probably won’t be as good as their records suggest. Finally, things wrap up with another interconference game between the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots.

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

Thanksgiving noon game: Buffalo Bills (7-3) at Detroit Lions (4-6)

The pick: Bills (-435)

Spread: Bills -9.5 | Over/Under: 54 | Moneyline: Bills -435, Lions +350

The Bills have faltered a bit over the past few weeks, but should be able to take care of business against a Lions defense that is among the worst in the NFL.

Thanksgiving afternoon game: New York Giants (7-3) at Dallas Cowboys (7-3)

The pick: Cowboys (-450)

Spread: Cowboys -10 | Over/Under: 45.5 | Moneyline: Cowboys -450, Giants +360

It’s been fun watching the Giants overachieve over the first half of the season, but that will soon be coming to an end. Dallas is a brutal matchup for a New York team reeling from injuries on offense.

Thanksgiving evening game: New England Patriots (6-4) at Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

Spread: Vikings -2.5 | Over/Under: 42.5 | Moneyline: Vikings -140, Patriots +120

Primetime Kirk Cousins? I’m going Patriots all the way.

