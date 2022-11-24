Thanksgiving games open thread

It’s Thanksgiving, and I certainly hope you’re getting to take time off and spend it with your familes or friends. I also hope you’re going to eat a lot of food, because lord knows that’s one of the main attractions of the day.

There is also, as is custom, a full slate of three NFL games today. We’ll kick off at 12:30 with Bills - Lions, a game that I hope will be surprisingly good given how improved Detroit looks, and the move into Giants - Cowboys at 4:30. The nightcap is an 8:20 matchup between the Patriots and Vikings.

Enjoy the games, enjoy the day, and do use this as your open thread if you’re around.