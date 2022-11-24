How did former Falcons fare in Week 11?

In this week’s former Falcons report, we have Austin Hooper scoring twice (!), John Cominsky and Dante Fowler adding sacks to their 2022 totals, and Matt Ryan coming close to knocking off the Eagles. Here we go.

QB Matt Ryan

It was another crisp day through the air for Ryan in a loss, if not a statistically impressive one. Ryan completed over 70% of his passes for the sixth time this season and fourth game in a row, ending the day with 213 yards and no interceptions or touchdowns. He was also sacked four times and scrambled once for a yard.

It ended up being a defensive slugfest with the Eagles, who won 17-16 and suddenly look a lot more vulnerable, but the Colts and Ryan get an easier matchup against the Steelers next.

WR Julio Jones

On a bye this week, Jones will try to keep a recent run of health and production going when the Buccaneers face the Browns next Sunday.

LB De’Vondre Campbell

He hasn’t played since Week 8, but will hope to return soon for a struggling Packers team that needs all the help it can get.

S Duron Harmon

Still a full-time starter, Harmon picked up four combined tackles for the Raiders and got to enjoy a rare win on Sunday.

WR Russell Gage

Also on a bye, Gage is hoping to get back on the field soon. He and Julio have, I believe, yet to play in a game together.

TE Hayden Hurst

Hurst chipped in two grabs for 28 yards in Cincinnati’s win against the Steelers and came up with a special teams tackle, as well. I’ve mentioned this several times, but he has a good shot of besting his career highs in everything but touchdowns.

LB Foye Oluokun

The Jaguars were on a bye, but when they come out of it Oluokun will continue to be one of the team’s key defensive starters. He’s well on his way to his third straight 100-plus tackle season.

DL John Cominsky

I’ll never quite understand how the Falcons failed to find a use for Cominsky all that time. He’s certainly catching on with the Lions now that he’s healthy, as he picked up his second sack of the season on Sunday and tallied three tackles while playing 75% of the defensive snaps as Detroit upset the Giants. Good for him.

RB Mike Davis

Davis had one reception for -3 yards on the day as the Ravens beat the Panthers. We’ll see him in a few weeks, but he may still not have much of a role.

OLB Dante Fowler Jr.

He officially surpassed his 2021 sack total with the Falcons on Sunday for the Cowboys, adding his fifth of the year on Kirk Cousins in an absolute blowout win for Dallas. Playing about a third of the defensive snaps as a rotational pass rusher, Fowler has done fine work for Dan Quinn’s defense this year.

P Thomas Morstead

Miami was on bye, so no punts for Morstead this week.

LS Josh Harris

Long snapping away, as one does.

DL Deadrin Senat

On a bye like Julio and Gage, and I’m not certain he has much of a role on defense at the moment.

TE Austin Hooper

Hooper had a couple of solid if quiet years in Cleveland, amassing 84 receptions for 780 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020 and 2021 after leaving Atlanta. This year, he was mostly a reserve for the Titans but has caught fire of late, putting up the bulk of his production over the past three weeks. Sunday was his finest game yet, as he reeled in four receptions for 36 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He should have a significant role going forward.

TE Eric Saubert

Two catches for 16 yards this week for a hapless Denver offense, plus the bulk of snaps on special teams for Saubert, who has carved out a solid reserve role with the Broncos.

LB/S Keanu Neal

Also on a bye! Man, a lot of former Falcons in Tampa Bay, eh?