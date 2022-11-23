Falcons promote WR Frank Darby to active roster

The 2021 Falcons draft class has been a huge factor for Atlanta in 2022, with everyone but Jalen Mayfield and Frank Darby playing a significant role for the team. That may change soon enough, because Mayfield is eligible to return from injured reserve, and Darby may get his chance at playing time soon enough.

With Kyle Pitts out and the team always in need of more receiving options and special teams help, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday night that Darby has been signed from the practice squad to the active roster.

Falcons are signing their former 6th-round pick, WR Frank Darby, from their practice squad to their active roster, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @JasonRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2022

I was a little surprised Darby didn’t catch on to the active roster this summer after seemingly making strides as a receiver and blocker, but here’s his opportunity. The team seems unwilling to give Bryan Edwards a significant role and could presumably use another receiving threat, especially one that plays special teams and is known for bringing energy on and off the field. It’s worth noting that Eric Robinson liked Darby’s physicality and ability to work down the field coming into the league, and the Falcons still want to look downfield despite very uneven results to this point.

Of course, Darby isn’t guaranteed any kind of major role in this offense—during his previous two elevations from the practice squad in 2022, he played 10 combined offensive snaps versus 14 on special teams—but he should give them useful player who can handle multiple roles with injury rapidly thinning out the roster. Give him a warm welcome, if you would.