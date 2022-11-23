Falcons-Commanders injury report: Five Falcons limited on Wednesday

We’re on to Week 12, as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to go on the road and face the Washington Commanders. The Falcons announced on Tuesday that tight end Kyle Pitts would be placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury he suffered against the Chicago Bears in Week 11.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Feleipe Franks (calf)

RB Caleb Huntley (ankle)

LB Arnold Ebiketie (arm)

OL Chuma Edoga (knee)

DL Jalen Dalton (toe)

NO PARTICIPATION

N/A

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Taylor Heinicke (back)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C Tyler Larsen (shoulder)

LB David Mayo (hamstring)

WR Dax Milne (foot)

TE Logan Thomas (rib)

DE Chase Young (knee)

NO PARTICIPATION

LB Cole Holcomb (foot)

DE James Smith-Williams (illness)

CB Benjamin St.-Juste (ankle)

The Falcons had a fair amount of players limited to kick off the week. Most notably, left guard Chuma Edoga, who made his first start for the Falcons last week, was limited with a knee injury. Additionally, running back Caleb Huntley is battling through an ankle injury. It’s early in the week so we won’t panic yet, but will monitor these injuries as the week progresses.

Looking at Washington, defensive end Chase Young appears to be inching closer to making his season debut, as he was limited on Wednesday. Young was activated by the Commanders from injured reserve on Monday and it appears the Falcons just happen to be lined up for his return.