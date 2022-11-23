Cordarrelle Patterson wins Special Teams Player of the Week

Cordarrelle Patterson can do it all. His work as a runner, receiver, and returner for the Falcons the past two seasons has made him a fan favorite and a vital piece of the offense and special teams picture for Atlanta. It has also earned him a few rewards and records along the way.

Today, Patterson earned his second NFC Player of the Week honor for the 2022 season and his first for special teams. The award came after Patterson housed the ninth kickoff return of his career for a score, setting a new NFL record in the process.

HE is HIM pic.twitter.com/hXE1jIzJ34 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 23, 2022

The game essentially swung on Patterson’s return, which went over 100 yards. The Falcons were down 10 points, in part owing to a recovered Patterson fumble that set the Bears up to score, and the return was the kind of instant, electric play that closed the gap. Atlanta managed a field goal to tie things up before the half and then emerged victorious against Chicago at the end.

The last two kickoff return TD FOR the Bears:

2020 Cordarrelle Patterson

2019 Cordarrelle Patterson



The last two kickoff return TD AGAINST the Bears:

2022 Cordarrelle Patterson

2018 Cordarrelle Patterson@ceeflashpee84 is the kickoff pic.twitter.com/GpKf7j7Gpj — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 22, 2022

The return also further cemented Patterson’s place as one of the great kick returners in league history, an honor that might earn him a spot in Canton someday. In addition to now having sole possession of the league record for return touchdowns, he’s 10th all-time in yardage, 17th in number of returns, and possesses the single longest return in NFL history (109 yards), as well as three of the top 20 longest returns. He’s an all-time great.

He previously earned Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 3 against the Seahawks for piling up 141 yards on 17 carries and a further 12 yards on a reception, adding a touchdown in a big win for Atlanta. Somewhat incredibly, this is only Patterson’s second Special Teams Player of the Week award, as he also earned one back in 2013.

Congratulations to Patterson for the recognition and the NFL record this past week, and may he continue to be a forced to be reckoned with for these Atlanta Falcons.