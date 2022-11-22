Falcons add OL Ryan Neuzil to active roster

The Falcons have been spinning the left guard wheel pretty fast the last few weeks, with Elijah Wilkinson hitting injured reserve, Colby Gossett starting and then being benched for Matt Hennessy, Gossett replacing an injured Hennessy, and then Chuma Edoga making a surprise start at the position against the Bears. With Jalen Mayfield’s potential return looming, I have no idea who is going to be starting at the position on Sunday, but I do know the team’s depth situation is a little unsettled on the interior of the offensive line.

Enter Ryan Neuzil. The second-year undrafted free agent has had two quality summers in a row, and he had been called up from the practice squad the past three weeks to help out with so many injuries piling up. With his elevations used up, the Falcons have finally brought him to the active roster, per Tori McElhaney.

We have made the following moves:



- Signed Ryan Neuzil to active roster

- Signed John Reid to PS

- Released Devon Key to PS — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 22, 2022

Neuzil spent the summer cross-training at center, and he’ll be on the roster primarily in case Drew Dalman suffers an injury and he’s forced to take over. Neuzil came into the league as a guard, however, and with just Edoga, Gossett, and Germain Ifedi available as depth (and Ifedi has not, to my knowledge, ever played on the left side), he’ll provide insurance there as well. Until Hennessy returns, assuming he does, Neuzil will likely stick on the roster.

The team also, as you’ll note from the tweet, signed cornerback John Reid to the practice squad and cut safety Devon Key. The 26-year-old Reid spent time with the Seahawks and Texans, starting three games over the past two years, and will add further depth to the secondary. Key, who had been the team’s de facto fifth safety, will be looking for a new home, and we wish him well.

You’ll note that linebacker Will Compton has not been announced, despite his own announcement last night on social media that he signed with the Falcons. We’ll wait to see if and when that announcement comes, but for the moment, welcome Reid to the team and Neuzil to the roster.