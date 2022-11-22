Falcons head to Washington as 3.5-point underdogs

The Atlanta Falcons pulled out a gutsy win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, buoyed by timely defensive plays and Cordarrelle Patterson’s record-breaking kickoff return. Now sitting at 5-6 and second in the NFC South, they head to Washington, D.C. Sunday to take on the Commanders (6-5).

They will enter that one as 3.5-point road underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the over/under currently sitting at 43 points.

The Washington Commanders are fresh off of a throttling of the hapless Houston Texans, currently riding a two-game winning streak that includes a victory over the then-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Helmed by journeyman quarterback Taylor Heinicke, the Commanders’ offense has been middle-of-the-pack all season long, but effective enough to remain in playoff contention.

The Falcons thought they avoided a significant loss in the wake of Kyle Pitts’ knee injury, but reports today revealed that he had a torn MCL that would likely require surgery. He’s been placed on IR.

With Pitts unable to go on Sunday, the line will likely move further in Washington’s favor. For now, the Falcons are slight underdogs on the road.