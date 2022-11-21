Free agent linebacker Will Compton signing with Falcons, per free agent linebacker Will Compton

Earlier in the fall, free agent linebacker Will Compton indicated that he had interest from the Atlanta Falcons, a report subsequently confirmed by NFL insider Field Yates. Now, in the wake of some major injuries hitting the roster hard this past Sunday, it appears Compton is signing.

That report comes to us from...well, Will Compton. That seems pretty reliable, but it’s not clear if he’s joining the active roster or the practice squad. We’ll likely get a team announcement in the next couple of days.

BREAKING NEWS



I am signing with the @AtlantaFalcons



Year 10 is officially underway pic.twitter.com/ZbknECugHx — Will Compton (@_willcompton) November 22, 2022

Compton, who will indeed be playing in his 10th NFL season, knows Arthur Smith from their shared time in Tennessee in both 2018 and 2020. A full-time starter in his early-to-mid 20s for Washington, Compton in recent years has been a part-time starter, part-time reserve, and frequent contributor on special teams for the Titans and Raiders. In 2021, he played in a pair of games in Las Vegas, chipping in 32 special teams snaps and a special teams tackle. His best season was back in 2015 against Washington, the team Atlanta is lining up to play, when he had 96 tackles, a sack, an interception, and a fumble recovery. Compton is also the co-host of the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast, which he co-hosts with Tennessee Titans tackle Taylor Lewan.

The Falcons will hope that Compton provides help as a defensive reserve and special teamer at linebacker, with Smith likely valuing the energy he can bring to the team as well. As Locked On Falcons host and Falcoholic writer Aaron Freeman notes, this is likely a sign that core special teamer Nick Kwiatkoski’s injury is significant enough for him to potentially miss time, meaning Compton would likely be asked to step in and take on the veteran linebacker’s snaps. Undrafted free agent Nate Landman would also likely be in the mix there.

If it's true the #Falcons are adding Will Compton, I guess Nick Kwiatkoski's injury was more serious than initially thought. #specialteamsmatter — Aaron Freeman (@falcfans) November 22, 2022

We’ll have to see if we get an update on Kwiatkoski, but either way the Falcons are getting a veteran with plenty of experience and a history of contributing on special teams. Give Compton a warm welcome to Atlanta, and we’ll see when the team makes it official.