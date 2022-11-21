Falcons fantasy stud and dud from Week 11 vs. Bears

The Falcons bounced back after a very tough defeat on Thursday Night Football last week, with a win against the Chicago Bears in a home environment that looked more like a neutral setting given how many opposing fans there were.

It was an offensive showcase for the most part in the first half, with the scoreline at 17-17 going into the break before both defenses started to settle in in the second. In the end, the Falcons pulled it out on a strength of four sacks and a game-winning Younghoe Koo field goal from 53 yards. Fantasy numbers were plentiful in a very back and forth affair, as managers gear up for the playoff push.

There is a lot of great content available here at The Falcoholic, and I encourage you to check it out if you want some in-depth analysis. This article will look at things strictly from a fantasy football perspective (that means looking at nothing other than pure statistics). Here is Atlanta’s fantasy stud and fantasy dud from Week 11’s victory against the Chicago Bears.

Fantasy Stud/Dud 2022 History:

Past Studs: Cordarrelle Patterson (3), Marcus Mariota (2), Tyler Allgeier (2) Drake London (2), Kyle Pitts (1)

Past Duds: Kyle Pitts (3), Younghoe Koo (2), Drake London (2) Falcons D/ST (1), Marcus Mariota (1), Cordarrelle Patterson (1)

Fantasy Stud - Younghoe Koo

Stat Line - 3-3 PATs, 1-1 40-49, 1-1 50+: 11.0 standard league/PPR points

After finding himself in our “dud” category multiple times in recent weeks and having a really rough Week 10 where he missed both of his extra point tries, Younghoe Koo had a great bounceback effort by nailing all five of his kicks, including two long field goals.

The Falcons offense was in that sweet spot for a kicker where it wasn’t too efficient but where they got close enough to where they trusted their Number 7 to attempt a field goal. It was a nice reward for fantasy managers who trusted Koo and kept him on rosters despite the recent struggles. He is the overall K9 as of the conclusion of Sunday’s games.

Given his strong track record, powerful leg and the fact that the Falcons play in a dome, Koo seems like one of the safer kicker options moving forward. Unless you have an opportunity to pick up someone like Jason Meyers up coming off of his bye week, you can feel good about continuing to trust Koo.

Dud

Kyle Pitts: 3 catches, 43 receiving yards: 4.3 standard league points; 7.3 PPR points

This was actually one of the better performances Pitts has had, but it’s a rare occurrence where he’s more of a tough luck “dud” with the rest of Atlanta’s fantasy relevant players having better statistical days. Even Drake London, who only had two yards on one catch, came away with a touchdown, which elevated his day.

Pitts got some chunk yardage on catches multiple times and led the team with five targets, but he once again finished outside the top 10 in scoring among tight ends. In fact, as the overall TE13 at the conclusion of Sunday’s games, he has once again finished outside of TE1 ranks. Part of that is because he left the game with a knee injury in the second half, but that tough luck does not matter when it comes to fantasy and the stats.

It was nice to see Pitts more involved and Mariota’s passes to him more catchable this week, but there is cause for concern when it comes to his health moving forward. Managers will have to monitor his status.