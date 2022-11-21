Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Nov. 20

The Falcons somehow stopped quarterback Justin Fields on the ground in a gutsy defensive performance that pushed Atlanta to 5-6. Read on for Monday’s Falcoholinks.

Falcons - Bears recap

Atlanta’s defense and special teams led the way in the Falcons’ win over the Bears, one that featured just enough offense to seal the victory.

Despite the win, two Falcons left the game due to injury and would not return. We’re keeping a keen eye on tight end Kyle Pitts, who took a helmet knock to the knee, and defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham, who was carted off with an apparent leg injury.

It goes without saying that the status of both players is critically important heading into next Sunday’s game against Washington.

Five takeaways

So what were the main takeaways from the Falcons’ win over the Bears? Our Will McFadden has got you covered.

CP makes history

Not only did Cordarrelle Patterson’s 103-yard kickoff return bring the Falcons back into the game, but it made history, as well.

Patterson now owns the NFL record for kickoff returns with the ninth of his career. CP really can do it all, and his performance as a returner will earn him strong consideration for Canton.