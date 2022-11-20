Report: Falcons ‘optimistic’ about TE Kyle Pitts after injury

The Atlanta Falcons might be able to breathe a huge sigh of relief about tight end Kyle Pitts.

As you know, Pitts took a nasty hit and suffered an injured knee during Sunday’s win against the Chicago Bears and left the game, not to return.

However, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports that the tight end might’ve avoided any ligament tears and highlighted the team’s overall optimism around his diagnosis.

Early indications are that Kyle Pitts did NOT tear any ligaments in his knee, sources tell @theScore.



An MRI in the morning will confirm, but the #Falcons remain optimistic about their star TE. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 20, 2022

Obviously, losing Pitts would be a huge blow to the 2022 season. Any sort of ligament tear might not be healed by the start of the 2023 season, too. It’s the kind of injury that could have reverberated throughout the offseason into next fall. You want to avoid those.

Thankfully, Schultz’s report hints that Pitts may have avoided the worst-case scenario. Some Twitter doctors were expecting the worst with the hit, but it seems like disaster might have been averted. Arthur Smith, for his part, made it clear that the team would have more information after tests in the next couple of days.

It’s plausible to think Pitts could miss some time, but that’d be a cake walk compared to any major damage. The MRI will tell the full story, but Falcons fans can take some heart that the team’s best offensive player might be able to shake this injury off sooner than later.

We’ll likely know on Monday the full extent of what’s going on with Pitts, and we’ll have any updates for you as they become available.

For now, take a deep breath and cross your fingers these early signs prove to be accurate.