Kyle Pitts questionable to return with knee injury after taking low helmet hit

Falcons fans saw their nightmare scenario play out on Sunday. If Kyle Pitts hasn’t been utilized well thanks to limitations at quarterback, things may be a lot worse if he misses time with an injury.

In the middle of the third quarter, Pitts took a low helmet to his knee/thigh area by a defensive back after Pitts secured a catch. Pitts was very slow to get up after taking the hit. He was helped to his feet by another player, then lightly jogged off the field with a very slight but noticeable limp. He appeared to be trying to walk off the injury.

After the commercial break, Pitts was seen walking to the locker room with a trainer. He was quickly ruled questionable to return with a knee injury.

Before Sunday’s game, Pitts had only 313 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns through 9 games. MyCole Pruitt looks to garner additional targets with Pitts in the locker room. We hope Pitts has a speedy return and we will update when available.